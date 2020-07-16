Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Anderson, Mark Wood rested for second Test against West Indies

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the upcoming second Test of the three-match series against West Indies.

The management of the side has brought in Stuart Broad and Sam Curran in place of Anderson and Wood.

"The National Selectors have made three changes to the squad. Lancashire seamer James Anderson...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies

Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies 00:57

 England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.Captain Joe Root returns at Emirates Old Trafford following the arrival of his second child, while 34-year-old Denly will not be involved.An average of 29.53 after 15 Tests, with no centuries, left the Kent batsman...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

England drop Denly for second test, Root returns [Video]

England drop Denly for second test, Root returns

Kent batsman run in the team at an end after failing to convert starts, Windies skipper Jason Holder says series wide open

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:29Published
West Indies beat England by 4 wickets in 1st Test; Shannon Gabriel, Jermaine Blackwood shine [Video]

West Indies beat England by 4 wickets in 1st Test; Shannon Gabriel, Jermaine Blackwood shine

West Indies beat England by 4 wickets in 1st Test; Shannon Gabriel, Jermaine Blackwood shine

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:15Published
Captains reflect on West Indies' first test victory [Video]

Captains reflect on West Indies' first test victory

Ben Stokes and Jason Holder reflect on the West Indies victory in the first Test in their three match series.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

ENG vs WI 2nd Test: England drop Joe Denly as Joe Root returns, James Anderson and Mark Wood rested

 Ahead of the second Test against West Indies, England have dropped Joe Denly as skipper Joe Root has returned from paternity leave after missing the first game....
DNA Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Stuart Broad: I'm frustrated, angry and gutted

 Seasoned England pacer Stuart Broad on Friday said he felt "frustrated, angry and gutted" after being dropped from the opening Test against West Indies, adding...
Mid-Day

England vs West Indies: James Anderson rested for second Test with Stuart Broad set to return

 Surrey seamer Sam Curran and Sussex's Ollie Robinson come into the squad to replace the rested Anderson and fellow fast-bowler Mark Wood
Independent


Tweets about this