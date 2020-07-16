James Anderson, Mark Wood rested for second Test against West Indies Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the upcoming second Test of the three-match series against West Indies.



The management of the side has brought in Stuart Broad and Sam Curran in place of Anderson and Wood.



"The National Selectors have made three changes to the squad. Lancashire seamer James Anderson...


