Police investigate anti-Semitic tweets by grime artist Wiley
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () LONDON (AP) — London’s police are investigating after a stream of anti-Semitic comments were posted on British grime artist Wiley’s social media accouns. Twitter banned the rapper for seven days after rants on Friday and Saturday. He was also dropped by his management company after he shared the comments, which called Jews “cowards’’ and “snakes,’’ […]
