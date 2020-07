Sinclair TV stations delay airing interview with ‘Plandemic’ researcher amid backlash Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After facing intense scrutiny for planning to air a baseless conspiracy theory that infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci helped to create the coronavirus, conservative TV broadcaster Sinclair Broadcast Group announced Saturday that it will delay the segment to edit the context of the claims. Sinclair, which has 191 stations across the country, received backlash this week […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this