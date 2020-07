LEADING OFF: Many happy returns to MLB mounds Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A look at what’s happening around the majors Sunday: OHTANI’S TURN Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is set to make his first appearance on the mound since Sept. 2, 2018, after not pitching all last season following elbow surgery. Ohtani is under no restrictions when he faces the Athletics in Oakland. “It’s a little mix […] 👓 View full article

