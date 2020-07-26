Global  
 

Packing huge winds and heavy rains, Hurricane Hanna roars into coronavirus-hit Texas

SBS Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Texas authorities are having to shelter and evacuate people during Hurricane Hanna while also contending with the coronavirus pandemic.
 Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas on Saturday afternoon.

Hanna is now a hurricane and making landfall Saturday in Texas.

Hanna was centered about 190 miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Friday night.

 Hanna, the first of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, has made landfall in the US state of Texas, with maximum winds of 90 mph and heavy rains. Hanna morphed...
 Hurricane Hanna hit the Padre Island in eastern Texas on Saturday, with winds reaching up to 90 miles (145) per hour. The hurricane is expected to produce heavy...
