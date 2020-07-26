|
|
|
Packing huge winds and heavy rains, Hurricane Hanna roars into coronavirus-hit Texas
Sunday, 26 July 2020
Texas authorities are having to shelter and evacuate people during Hurricane Hanna while also contending with the coronavirus pandemic.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
