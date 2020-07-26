Global  
 

North Korea declares emergency in border town over first suspected Covid-19 case

Sunday, 26 July 2020
North Korea declares emergency in border town over first suspected Covid-19 caseNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and a lockdown in a border town after a person suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus returned from South Korea after illegally crossing the border, state media said on Sunday. If confirmed, it would be the first case officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities. Kim convened an emergency politburo meeting in response to what he called a “critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: N. Korea 'emergency' over suspected COVID-19 case

N. Korea 'emergency' over suspected COVID-19 case 00:59

 A border city in North Korea has been locked down after a person suspected to have the new coronavirus was reported to have returned from South Korea in what, if confirmed, would be the first case officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities. David Doyle reports.

Kim Jong-un Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea

North Korea declares emergency over first reported COVID-19 case [Video]

North Korea declares emergency over first reported COVID-19 case

Leader Kim Jong Un holds an emergency meeting as the country's first suspected coronavirus infection is reported.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published
North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient [Video]

North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city near the border with SouthKorea under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case,state media reported. The measure was taken on Friday afternoon after aresident of Kaesong was found with suspected Covid-19 symptoms, according toNorth Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA). It added that the person is arunaway who had fled to South Korea years ago before illegally crossing theborder into the North early last week. If that person is officially declared avirus patient, he or she would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus casewith the country steadfastly saying it has no single virus case on itsterritory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion [Video]

N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion

North Korea’s leader has sacked officials building a hospital after they pressed the public for contributions, media reported on Monday, the second rebuke linked to the high-profile project in a country where such problems are rarely publicized. Lauren Anthony reports

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia

Coronavirus: Swimming defector was not infected, says S Korea

 The suspected patient crawled through a drain then swam to North Korea, the South says.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un Declares State of Emergency [Video]

Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un Declares State of Emergency

North Korea has declared a state of emergency after Kim Jong-un chaired an emergency politburo meeting about a suspected case of Covid-19. State media said the person defected to South Korea three years ago, before illegally crossing back into the North in the last few days. After tests, the individual is “suspected to have been infected with the vicious virus.” The North Korean leader has also imposed a lockdown on Kaesong City, on the border with South Korea. If confirmed, this would be the first official case of infection acknowledged by North Korean authorities. So far the country has reported zero cases of infection, claiming it has taken strict measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:49Published

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

The children of Korean War prisoners who never came home

 South Korea largely forgot its prisoners of war. Now their children are fighting for recognition.
BBC News
No beer or chicken but South Korean fans are back at the ball game [Video]

No beer or chicken but South Korean fans are back at the ball game

Korean baseball fans are in allowed in stadiums for the first time this year.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:18Published

