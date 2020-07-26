North Korea declares emergency in border town over first suspected Covid-19 case

Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un Declares State of Emergency



North Korea has declared a state of emergency after Kim Jong-un chaired an emergency politburo meeting about a suspected case of Covid-19. State media said the person defected to South Korea three years ago, before illegally crossing back into the North in the last few days. After tests, the individual is "suspected to have been infected with the vicious virus." The North Korean leader has also imposed a lockdown on Kaesong City, on the border with South Korea. If confirmed, this would be the first official case of infection acknowledged by North Korean authorities. So far the country has reported zero cases of infection, claiming it has taken strict measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

