North Korea declares emergency in border town over first suspected Covid-19 case
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and a lockdown in a border town after a person suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus returned from South Korea after illegally crossing the border, state media said on Sunday. If confirmed, it would be the first case officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities. Kim convened an emergency politburo meeting in response to what he called a “critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the...
A border city in North Korea has been locked down after a person suspected to have the new coronavirus was reported to have returned from South Korea in what, if confirmed, would be the first case officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities. David Doyle reports.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city near the border with SouthKorea under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case,state media reported. The measure was taken on Friday afternoon after aresident of Kaesong was found with suspected Covid-19 symptoms, according toNorth Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA). It added that the person is arunaway who had fled to South Korea years ago before illegally crossing theborder into the North early last week. If that person is officially declared avirus patient, he or she would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus casewith the country steadfastly saying it has no single virus case on itsterritory, a claim questioned by outside experts.
North Korea has declared a state of emergency after Kim Jong-un chaired an emergency politburo meeting about a suspected case of Covid-19.
State media said the person defected to South Korea three years ago, before illegally crossing back into the North in the last few days.
After tests, the individual is “suspected to have been infected with the vicious virus.”
The North Korean leader has also imposed a lockdown on Kaesong City, on the border with South Korea.
If confirmed, this would be the first official case of infection acknowledged by North Korean authorities.
So far the country has reported zero cases of infection, claiming it has taken strict measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and a lockdown in a border town after a person suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus...