Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton argues America's founders believed slavery to be a 'necessary evil'

WorldNews Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton argues America's founders believed slavery to be a 'necessary evil'Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) isn't opposed to having students study America's history of slavery, he told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette in an interview published Sunday. But he proposed legislation that would cut funding from any public school that taught a curriculum based on The New York Times' 1619 Project, he said, because the "factually, historically flawed" collection of essays is based on the premise "that America is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery ‘Necessary Evil’

Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery ‘Necessary Evil’ 01:18

 Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called slavery a “necessary evil” while discussing his bill that would cut funding for schools that teach the 1619 Project.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tom Cotton Tom Cotton United States Senator from Arkansas

Black Lives Matter: Arkansas senator describes slavery as 'necessary evil'

 Arkansas's Tom Cotton says he rejects the idea that the US is systemically racist to its core.
BBC News
NYT Editor Resigns In Flap Over Sen. Tom Cotton's Op-Ed [Video]

NYT Editor Resigns In Flap Over Sen. Tom Cotton's Op-Ed

Business Insider reports New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet resigned on Sunday. The move came after the paper published a controversial op-ed by GOP Sen. Tom Cotton. In it, Cotton called for the US Army to be deployed to protests in American cities, over anti-racism, and police brutality. Times staffers were quick to denounce the article, writing near-identical statements online that "Running this puts Black @nytimes staff in danger.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Why Montana Is a Test Case for Democrats’ Winning the Senate

 The race between Steve Daines, the Republican incumbent, and Steve Bullock could prove crucial in a year when Democrats need to win in conservative-leaning..
NYTimes.com

Kamala Harris: COVID-stricken USA is desperate for a strong leader. Instead we have Trump.

 If Trump and Republicans can't recognize their missteps and get serious about these crises, it's time for them to move aside and let real leaders lead.
USATODAY.com

GOP coronavirus relief package, John Lewis to lie in state, meteor shower: 5 things to know Monday

 A coronavirus relief bill from Senate, the Delta Aquariid meteor shower and more news to start off your Monday.
USATODAY.com
Mnuchin: GOP Coronavirus Relief Ready [Video]

Mnuchin: GOP Coronavirus Relief Ready

Mnuchin: GOP Coronavirus Relief Ready

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Arkansas Democrat-Gazette daily newspaper in Little Rock, Arkansas


Related videos from verified sources

GOP Senator Tom Cotton’s ‘Necessary Evil’ Remarks on Slavery Draws Backlash [Video]

GOP Senator Tom Cotton’s ‘Necessary Evil’ Remarks on Slavery Draws Backlash

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published
Obelisk of Wokeness? [Video]

Obelisk of Wokeness?

Sen. Tom Cotton accidentally gave the Washington Monument a sarcastic new name.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that's possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday's planned rollout of...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesAl Jazeera

Selling the vision for GOP's new coronavirus relief package

 GOP to roll out relief bill
Newsday Also reported by •NPRCBC.caBusiness Insider

The latest Republican coronavirus aid plan proves the GOP is living in a fantasy land

The latest Republican coronavirus aid plan proves the GOP is living in a fantasy land · The GOP will reportedly open negotiations for another coronavirus aid package with a bill based on a fantasy — the fantasy that the coronavirus is going...
Business Insider Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this