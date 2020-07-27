You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How PJ Washington Spent His First $1M in the NBA



Charlotte Hornets rookie PJ Washington was off to a productive start before the NBA season was suspended suddenly. His move from amateur college athlete to professional NBA player meant that PJ started.. Credit: GQ Duration: 10:21 Published 1 week ago Minor League players continue practicing despite canceled season



While Major League Baseball will be suiting up this season, Minor League Baseball will not due to the pandemic. That's not stopping a handful of Tampa Bay area players from chasing their big league.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:39 Published 3 weeks ago MLB players' union counters with offer of 70-game season



Baseball players have proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, leaving them and the teams 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:45 Published on June 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of WNBA players who choose not to play this season

FOX Sports 21 minutes ago





Tweets about this on the run 💜💛 Kyrie has really stepped into his role as a leader on and off the court. --> Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA p… https://t.co/Ce5e8QsUOf 1 minute ago