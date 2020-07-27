|
Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit out the season and not stress about a paycheck. The Brooklyn Nets star is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of players who choose not to play this season, whether it be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons. The […]
