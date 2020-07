Twitter faces backlash over handling of anti-Semitic posts Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — Some Twitter users are staging a 48-hour boycott of the platform over its handling of a stream of anti-Semitic comments that were posted on British rapper Wiley’s social media accounts. The boycott, under the hashtag #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate, followed complaints that Twitter was too slow to remove offensive material. Some offensive material was also […] 👓 View full article