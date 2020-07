You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Australia-US looking to ramp up joint military exercises in South China Sea Australia and the United States are set to conduct more joint military exercises in the South China Sea following Canberra's decision to brand China's...

The Age 17 hours ago





Tweets about this Federal Politics Defence strategists say more nations need to join Australia and the US in South China Sea https://t.co/BSc4BRX3ma vā€¦ https://t.co/Nsvks8H44d 3 minutes ago