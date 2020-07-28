Madeleine McCann case: German police search Hanover garden
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Police investigating the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann are digging up a plot of land in the northern German city of Hanover. Prosecutors say the operation is part of a murder probe into a German suspect.
German investigators are searching a garden in Hanover in connection with thedisappearance of Madeleine McCann. Police began work at the site on Monday andare expected to remain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Julia Meyer, a pressspokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, confirmed that...