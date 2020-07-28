Global  
 

Madeleine McCann case: German police search Hanover garden

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Police investigating the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann are digging up a plot of land in the northern German city of Hanover. Prosecutors say the operation is part of a murder probe into a German suspect.
 German investigators are searching a garden in Hanover in connection with thedisappearance of Madeleine McCann. Police began work at the site on Monday andare expected to remain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Julia Meyer, a pressspokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, confirmed that...

