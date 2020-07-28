Madeleine McCann case: German police search Hanover garden

Case Of Missing Toddler Madeleine McCann Springs To Life Once More



13 years ago, British toddler Madeleine McCann disappeared from her family's holiday villa in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Despite intensive searches and numerous investigations, the case went cold. But.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Police search for Madeleine McCann's body



Police in Portugal have begun searching for the body of Madeleine McCann down a number of wells near to where she disappeared. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:26 Published 2 weeks ago