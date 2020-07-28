Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Millennial Money: Transition from work-at-home novice to pro

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Months into working from home, it’s time to check in with yourself. How is your work-life balance? Have you figured out when and how you work best? And when did you last shower? As work and home life meld, it’s difficult to maintain boundaries, stay productive and take care of your mental health amid the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family [Video]

A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family

A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published
Will work ever be the same again after the pandemic? [Video]

Will work ever be the same again after the pandemic?

If you're afraid that having a flexible work schedule during the pandemic has spoiled you for future jobs, you're not alone.According to a new survey, nearly three-quarters of Americans feel the same..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Most Americans aren't expecting life to return to normal post-pandemic [Video]

Most Americans aren't expecting life to return to normal post-pandemic

Three-quarters of Americans worry that life will never return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey. The survey asked 2,000 Americans about how they anticipate the world..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this