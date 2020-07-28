Global  
 

Person killed in Maine shark attack IDed as New York woman

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine said Tuesday the woman killed in a rare shark attack off the state’s coast was a 63-year-old resident of New York City. The shark bite killed Julie Dimperio Holowach, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said. The shark fatally bit Holowach off Bailey Island on Monday while she […]
