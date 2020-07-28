Person killed in Maine shark attack IDed as New York woman Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine said Tuesday the woman killed in a rare shark attack off the state's coast was a 63-year-old resident of New York City. The shark bite killed Julie Dimperio Holowach, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said. The shark fatally bit Holowach off Bailey Island on Monday while she


