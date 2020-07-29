Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman killed in Maine's first great white shark attack identified as 63-year-old from NYC

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Julie Dimperio Holowach, a 63-year-old woman from New York City died Monday after a great white bit her approximately off the shore of Bailey Island.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WCVB - Published
News video: NYC woman identified as shark attack victim

NYC woman identified as shark attack victim 01:39

 A woman from New York has been identified as the person killed by a shark in Maine on Monday.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Maine Maine State of the United States of America

New York woman killed in Maine shark attack

 Authorities in Maine said a rare great white shark attack killed a New York City resident. Officials warned swimmers to excercise caution in the state's Casco..
USATODAY.com

Maine shark attack: US woman killed by great white

 The 63-year-old was killed by a great white shark - in the first ever deadly attack recorded there.
BBC News

Swimmer Is Killed in Maine Shark Attack, Officials Say

 A 63-year-old New York woman died in Maine’s first fatal shark attack, the authorities said. Sharks rarely attack humans but are following seals, their natural..
NYTimes.com

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Benedict Cumberbatch surprised comic book store fans in Doctor Strange costume [Video]

Benedict Cumberbatch surprised comic book store fans in Doctor Strange costume

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson has thrilled Twitter fans by sharing previously-unseen footage of his Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch paying an impromptu visit to a New York comic book store - in full costume.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak

Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the last five days according to reports. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

New Yorkers keep cool with fire hydrants

 The city has opened 300 fire hydrants around New York City to help people keep cool amid high temperatures as many swimming pools remain closed. (July..
USATODAY.com

Bailey Island (Maine) Bailey Island (Maine) island in the United States of America


Related videos from verified sources

NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark In Maine, New York Beaches Close After Multiple Shark Sightings [Video]

NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark In Maine, New York Beaches Close After Multiple Shark Sightings

A New York City woman has been identified as the person killed by a great white shark in Maine, and there have been more shark sightings along our South Shore, prompting beaches to close to swimming;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:43Published
Shark Expert: White Sharks Are Following Growth Of Seal Populations [Video]

Shark Expert: White Sharks Are Following Growth Of Seal Populations

Monday's deadly shark attack in Maine is the first ever recorded in the state. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:14Published
Woman dies after great white shark attack off Maine coast [Video]

Woman dies after great white shark attack off Maine coast

Julie Dimperio Holowach, of New York City, was attacked by a great white shark near Bailey Island in Maine on Monday afternoon.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Eovaldi scheduled to start for Boston at New York

 The Boston Red Sox visit the New York Mets
FOX Sports Also reported by •West Briton

Jessie Ware Shares Her Dream Scenario For Playing ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ Live

 Jessie Ware discusses her new “sophisticated” dance album “What’s Your Pleasure?” on the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast. “It was intentionally...
Billboard.com

Most mobile apps suck — here’s how to fix them

 It’s raining in New York City as Doron waits for the 525 bus. At the stop, he’s trying a new transport app which doesn’t seem to load offline. The ticket...
The Next Web


Tweets about this