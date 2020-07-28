Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1MDB: Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak gets 12 years in jail

WorldNews Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
1MDB: Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak gets 12 years in jailKuala Lumpur:Update: Malaysian ex-PM Najib sentenced to 12 years' jail over 1MDB scandal. Earlier report A Malaysia court has ruled former prime minister Najib Razak guilty in the first verdict to come in the series of trials linked to 1MDB. Najib was found guilty on Tuesday of one count of abuse of power in the case involving 42 million ringgit ($10 million, Dh36 million) of funds...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Malaysia sentences Najib Razak to years in prison

Malaysia sentences Najib Razak to years in prison 04:36

 Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been sentenced to serve 12 years in jail after a court in Kuala Lumpur found him guilty of corruption in the first of several cases linked to the alleged theft of billions of dollars from state fund.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Najib Razak Najib Razak Malaysian politician

Malaysia's Ex-PM Convicted On Seven Counts [Video]

Malaysia's Ex-PM Convicted On Seven Counts

A Malaysian court has found former Prime Minister Najib Razak guilty. The verdict came in on Tuesday in Najib's first corruption trial over the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB investment fund. According to Newser, the ruling came five months after a new government took power with Najib’s Malay party. Judge Mohamad Nazlan Ghazali said; “I find the accused guilty and convict the accused of all seven charges".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published
Malaysia's Najib gets 12 years in jail for 1MDB-linked graft case [Video]

Malaysia's Najib gets 12 years in jail for 1MDB-linked graft case

In landmark verdict, Najib Razak becomes the first Malaysian leader to be convicted of corruption.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 05:23Published
Malaysia's Najib guilty of all charges in 1MDB-linked graft case [Video]

Malaysia's Najib guilty of all charges in 1MDB-linked graft case

First in series of cases against former prime minister test country's effort to stamp out corruption in government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:28Published

1Malaysia Development Berhad 1Malaysia Development Berhad Insolvent development company embroiled in scandals

Verdict in first 1MDB case packs risk for Malaysian government

 Shares Whichever way the verdict goes on Tuesday in the first 1MDB corruption trial of Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak, the outcome will be fraught with..
WorldNews

Goldman’s 1MDB Fiasco Nears End With $3.9 Billion Malaysia Pact

 (Bloomberg) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has reached a $3.9 billion pact with Malaysia, marking a big step in the Wall Street giant’s efforts to resolve its..
WorldNews

Goldman Sachs settles 1MDB case with Malaysia for $3.9bn

 The Malaysian government has agreed to a $3.9 billion (€3.37 billion) settlement with Goldman Sachs over losses suffered from a multibillion-dollar scandal at..
WorldNews

Kuala Lumpur Kuala Lumpur Capital of Malaysia

Malaysia ex-PM Najib fails to raise reasonable doubt on abuse of power charge: Court

 KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian judge said on Tuesday the defence team of former Prime Minister had failed to raise reasonable doubt on a charge of abuse of power in..
WorldNews

Malaysia to file WTO case against EU over palm oil curbs this year

 KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia is planning to file a World Trade Organisation (WTO) case...
WorldNews

Quartararo claims maiden MotoGP title in Spain

 KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 -- Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) rider, Fabio Quartararo set ablaze Jerez Circuit as he cruised to his maiden Moto Grand Prix..
WorldNews

Malaysia Malaysia Country in Southeast Asia

You Might Like


Tweets about this