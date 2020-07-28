1MDB: Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak gets 12 years in jail

Malaysia's Ex-PM Convicted On Seven Counts



A Malaysian court has found former Prime Minister Najib Razak guilty. The verdict came in on Tuesday in Najib's first corruption trial over the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB investment fund. According to Newser, the ruling came five months after a new government took power with Najib’s Malay party. Judge Mohamad Nazlan Ghazali said; “I find the accused guilty and convict the accused of all seven charges".

