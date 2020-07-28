|
UK reports 1st animal COVID-19 case after pet cat tests coronavirus positive
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
The UK has reported the country's first confirmed COVID-19 case in an animal after the infection was detected in a pet cat in Weybridge.�The infection, detected...
