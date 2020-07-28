Global  
 

UK reports 1st animal COVID-19 case after pet cat tests coronavirus positive

WorldNews Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
UK reports 1st animal COVID-19 case after pet cat tests coronavirus positiveThe UK has reported the country's first confirmed COVID-19 case in an animal after the infection was detected in a pet cat in Weybridge.�The infection, detected...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pet cat falls ill with coronavirus in UK

Pet cat falls ill with coronavirus in UK 01:02

 A pet cat has fallen ill with coronavirus in the UK after apparently catchingCovid-19 from a human. The infection was confirmed following tests at theAnimal and Plant Health Agency (Apha) laboratory in Weybridge, Surrey, on July22. The UK’s chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said:...

