Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fact Check: How Violent Are the Portland Protests?

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Attorney General William P. Barr said protesters had used fireworks, Tasers, pellet guns and lasers to target federal officers in Portland.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Portland protests continue

Portland protests continue 02:23

 Violent protests continue in Portland, as thousands demonstrate against racial injustice and police brutality.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Portland: 'This is what democracy looks like' [Video]

Portland: 'This is what democracy looks like'

Black Lives Matter protests in Oregon - peaceful and violent - continue after the President says demonstrators 'are anarchists'.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:49Published
Tear gas fired, more arrests during Portland protests [Video]

Tear gas fired, more arrests during Portland protests

Protesters gathered for the 59th straight day amid public anger over the deployment of federal border patrol officers to Portland against the wishes of local officials.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night [Video]

'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night

Six U.S. mayors, all Democrats, urged Congress on Monday to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this

anesam98

Anesa Miller Fact Check: How Violent Are the Portland Protests? https://t.co/MLd54NF91v 4 minutes ago

DrPaulKelley

Dr Paul Kelley Fact Check: How Violent Are the Portland Protests? https://t.co/sSumzdu5OK The battle has begun for the president in another US state. 9 minutes ago

DistinctToday

Distinct Today Fact Check: How Violent Are the Portland Protests? https://t.co/2OM7xyO0L9 15 minutes ago

johnettexrt_346

Johnette Dubitsky Fact Check. How Violent Are the Portland Protests? 😎💗📷🐯 28 minutes ago

nytquestions

NYT Questions Fact Check: How Violent Are the Portland Protests? 28 minutes ago

heresanewsflash

Newsflash ⚡ Fact Check: How Violent Are the Portland Protests? 🗞️ By Kate Conger and Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs https://t.co/Qik3oOu9pA 30 minutes ago

DuneMathias

Mathias Dune @SunshineBeaches @DontMessWMurphy @StateDept @SecPompeo Fact-check: false. Portland has enough violent protesters w… https://t.co/IkDaPeYLim 3 days ago

Teresab1738

Teresa @nytimes Looks like a violent video game @Oprah @SenKamalaHarris @ChrisCuomo @donlemon @wolfblitzer @ErinBurnett… https://t.co/F7jg4HFUQ3 4 days ago