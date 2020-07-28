|
Fact Check: How Violent Are the Portland Protests?
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Attorney General William P. Barr said protesters had used fireworks, Tasers, pellet guns and lasers to target federal officers in Portland.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
Portland protests continue 02:23
Violent protests continue in Portland, as thousands demonstrate against racial injustice and police brutality.
Portland: 'This is what democracy looks like'
Black Lives Matter protests in Oregon - peaceful and violent - continue after the President says demonstrators 'are anarchists'.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:49Published
Tear gas fired, more arrests during Portland protests
Protesters gathered for the 59th straight day amid public anger over the deployment of federal border patrol officers to Portland against the wishes of local officials.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28Published
