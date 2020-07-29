Global  
 

Madonna's coronavirus Instagram post flagged for sharing 'False Information'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Madonna's Instagram post is filled with warnings after she shared content fact-checkers deemed 'factually inaccurate.'
