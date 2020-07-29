|
US to remove 12,000 troops from Germany in move critics say is blow to NATO
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The United States will bring 6,400 troops home and move an additional 5,400 troops from Germany to other countries in Europe, US defence officials announced on Wednesday. This decision will fulfil President Donald Trump's desire to withdraw troops from Germany after he accused the country last month of being "delinquent in their payments" to the NATO security alliance. More follows… Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Daily coronavirus briefing No hype, just the advice and analysis you need Enter your email address Continue Continue Please enter an email address Email address is invalid Fill out this field Email address is...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Germany Country in Central Europe
Pentagon plans to reduce US military troops in GermanyPentagon announced plans on July 29, 2020 to withdraw about 11, 800 US troops from Germany following President Trump's demand to pull troops out.
USATODAY.com
Madeleine McCann: Suspect Christian B rented allotment, neighbour saysAn allotment owner in Germany claims the main suspect rented the plot that is being searched by police.
BBC News
Germany investigates Wirecard's fraud case
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:50Published
German Veterinary University Trains Dogs to Sniff Out COVID-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump on Fauci's approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
Trump Did Not Ask Putin About Bounties on Troops“I have never discussed it with him,” Mr. Trump told the website Axios.
NYTimes.com
NATO Intergovernmental military alliance of Western states
US works to bolster Ukraine's Navy to confront Russian threat(CNN)The US is working to bolster Ukraine's navy, a force that was decimated by Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014, an effort that comes as Moscow strengthens..
WorldNews
Russian frigate to test fire Mach 9 ‘ship killer’ missileThe race for hypersonic superiority continues. The 3M22 Tsirkon/3M22 Zircon (NATO reporting name: SS-N-33) is a scramjet-powered maneuvering hypersonic cruise..
WorldNews
Ivan Safronov: Dozens arrested in Moscow protest against ex-journalist's treason charges
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:57Published
Russian official charged with spying says allegations relate to work as journalist
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:46Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this