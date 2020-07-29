Global  
 

US to remove 12,000 troops from Germany in move critics say is blow to NATO

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
US to remove 12,000 troops from Germany in move critics say is blow to NATOThe United States will bring 6,400 troops home and move an additional 5,400 troops from Germany to other countries in Europe, US defence officials announced on Wednesday. This decision will fulfil President Donald Trump's desire to withdraw troops from Germany after he accused the country last month of being "delinquent in their payments" to the NATO security alliance.
