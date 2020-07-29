Global  
 

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for virus, cancels Trump trip

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, forcing him to abruptly cancel his plan to travel to his home state with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, a House Republican aide said. Gohmert, 66, one of the House’s most conservative and outspoken members, tested positive at the White […]
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Donald Trump's close aide infected with Covid; officials deny risk to President

Donald Trump's close aide infected with Covid; officials deny risk to President 01:24

 A close aide of US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Robert O'Brien, national security advisor to the President of the United States of America is currently in 'self isolation', and working from a 'secure location off-site', as per White House officials quoted in news...

