Brazilian team loses 18 players amid pandemic, still wins
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () SAO PAULO (AP) — Tiny Brazilian soccer team Mirassol lost 18 players during the new coronavirus pandemic. And eight of those were starters. But on Wednesday night it still managed to shock local fans by beating Dani Alves’ Sao Paulo FC 3-2 to advance to the semifinals of the traditional Sao Paulo state league cup. […]
Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season A recent agreement between the NFL and the players' association states players can opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to ESPN, Hightower has chosen to sit out this season after having a baby...