|
Missouri police officer who killed Michael Brown faces no charges
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
(CNN)No charges will be filed against former Ferguson, Missouri, police Officer Darren Wilson after a reinvestigation into the 2014 shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said Thursday. The investigation didn't exonerate Wilson, Bell said. Wilson's shooting of Brown,...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shooting of Michael Brown 2014 fatal shooting of black man by a police officer under disputed circumstances
Michael Brown: Officer won't be charged for 2014 killing of teenagerThe killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson triggered protests across the US in 2014.
BBC News
Missouri prosecutor: No charges for officer who fatally shot Michael Brown in 2014Darren Wilson, the white former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown, a Black 18-year-old, will not be charged, prosecutor says.
USATODAY.com
No Charges Against Ferguson Officer Who Killed Michael BrownThe new St. Louis prosecutor had reopened an investigation into Darren Wilson, who was previously cleared by a grand jury after fatally shooting Mr. Brown in..
NYTimes.com
Wesley Bell
Missouri State in the central United States
Overturned truck in southern Missouri destroys thousands of bottles of whiskeyA semi hauling 12,000 bottles of Templeton Rye whiskey overturned in southern Missouri, near the Arkansas border. No one was hurt in the crash.
USATODAY.com
Missouri Gov Says If Kids Get COVID-19 They'll ‘Get Over It’
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50Published
Ferguson, Missouri City in Missouri, United States
Ella Jones Becomes First African American Mayor of Ferguson, Missouri
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
St. Louis County, Missouri County in Missouri
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this