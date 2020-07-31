Global  
 

Missouri police officer who killed Michael Brown faces no charges

WorldNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Missouri police officer who killed Michael Brown faces no charges(CNN)No charges will be filed against former Ferguson, Missouri, police Officer Darren Wilson after a reinvestigation into the 2014 shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said Thursday. The investigation didn't exonerate Wilson, Bell said. Wilson's shooting of Brown,...
