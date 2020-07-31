Missouri police officer who killed Michael Brown faces no charges

Missouri Gov Says If Kids Get COVID-19 They'll ‘Get Over It’



The Republican governor of Missouri is pushing for children to return to school. Gov. Mike Parson’s controversial comments came during a Friday interview on KFTK. “These kids have got to get back to school... if they do get COVID-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices. They’re going to go home and they’re going to get over it.

