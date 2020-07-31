|
Australia unveils plan to force Google and Facebook to pay for news
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Google and Facebook would pay news outlets in the "world-leading" plan, the government says.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Facebook American online social networking service
Google and Facebook to be forced to share revenue with media in Australia under draft codeConsumer watchdog unveils ‘hundreds of millions’ in potential fines under code drawn up after talks stalled between tech and news companies Google, Facebook..
WorldNews
Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growthFacebook Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as businesses used its digital advertising tools to tap a surge in online traffic during..
WorldNews
Amazon, Facebook and Apple thriving in lockdownApple and Amazon saw sales surge during lockdown, while the number of Facebook users jumped.
BBC News
Hancock announces new lockdown measures in the North
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:58Published
Google American technology company
Alphabet’s revenue fell for first time ever as Covid hit adsAlphabet Inc.’s revenue growth machine ground to a halt for the first time in the company’s two-decade history, stopped by the coronavirus pandemic and..
WorldNews
Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this