Tsitsi Dangarembga - Booker Prize nominee arrested in Zimbabwe

BBC News Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Tsitsi Dangarembga was detained as she took part in protest against alleged government corruption.
Zimbabwe streets deserted after anti-govt protests are banned

 HARARE: Police and soldiers mounted checkpoints on empty streets in Harare on Friday after the Zimbabwean authorities warned of a crackdown on the eve of planned..
Zimbabwe police clear streets ahead of anti-government protests

 Parts of the capital are deserted ahead of demonstrations that the government calls Western-backed.
Zimbabwe minister Shiri, who helped plot Mugabe ouster, dies at 65

 Perrance Shiri was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, two government sources said. He died in the early hours of Wednesday. ......
Coronavirus: Seven Zimbabwe babies stillborn in one night at hospital

 Only one baby was born alive as urgent treatment was delayed over Covid-19-related staffing issues.
BBC News

Zimbabwe: Rights Watchdog Calls for Release of Prisoners As Covid-19 Cases Rise

 [New Zimbabwe] As Covid-19 cases rise in Zimbabwe, there are major risks to the country's prisons and detention centres.
Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 53, Cases Now 3,092

 [New Zimbabwe] Zimbabwe Thursday recorded 12 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing to 53, the total number of fatalities, the Health Ministry announced in its daily...
Empty streets in Zimbabwe as security forces thwart protest

 HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Streets were empty in Zimbabwe’s cities and towns on Friday as the military and police kept a strong presence to thwart an...
