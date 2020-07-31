|
Tsitsi Dangarembga - Booker Prize nominee arrested in Zimbabwe
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Tsitsi Dangarembga was detained as she took part in protest against alleged government corruption.
Tsitsi Dangarembga Zimbabwean author and filmmaker
Zimbabwe Landlocked country in southeastern Africa
