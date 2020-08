Fitch lowers its outlook on US credit rating to ‘negative’ Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fitch has lowered the outlook for its U.S. government credit rating to "negative" from "stable" due to soaring budget deficits, but the agency is keeping its overall rating at the highest AAA level. Fitch said Friday that the downgraded outlook reflects the surge in government debt and "the absence of a credible […]