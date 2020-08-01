Global  
 

Netflix's 'Money Heist' to return with fifth and final season

DNA Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Netflix's hit Spanish show 'Money Heist' (La casa de Papel) will come to an end with its upcoming fifth season
