Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump threatens to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Trump's threat to bar TikTok comes as the administration investigates whether the app's parent company, ByteDance, is harvesting data from Americans.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump

'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump 01:01

 US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things; we have a couple of options... But we are looking at lot of alternatives...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump meets with Florida sheriffs who had attended conference with COVID-positive colleague

 President Donald Trump spoke with the sheriffs Friday afternoon after exiting Air Force One on the Tampa International Airport tarmac.
USATODAY.com

Trump pans overturning of Boston bombing sentence

 President Donald Trump calls a federal appeals court decision to overturn the sentence of of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, "ridiculous."..
USATODAY.com

Trump calls Russia bounties report another 'hoax'

 President Donald Trump said Friday he believes reports that Russia was paying bounties to Taliban fighters to kill American troops in Afghanistan "is another..
USATODAY.com

A Better Year for Trump’s Family Business (Last Year, That Is)

 In 2019, the Trump Organization showed improvement over the previous year. But the company’s minimum reported revenues still fell short of the president’s..
NYTimes.com

ByteDance ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company

TikTok owner discussing China IPO - sources [Video]

TikTok owner discussing China IPO - sources

TikTok-owner ByteDance may list its Chinese operations in Hong Kong or Shanghai, according to Reuters sources. That after tensions with Washington scuppered earlier hopes for a blockbuster New York listing. Julian Satterthwaite reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

ByteDance investors value TikTok at $50 bn in takeover bid: Sources

 NEW YORK/HONG KONG: Some investors of TikTok's parent company ByteDance seeking to take over the popular social media app are valuing it at about $50 billion,..
WorldNews

Tencent offers to buy out search engine Sogou in $2.1bn deal

 Portland/Hong Kong — Tencent Holdings has offered to buy out and take private search engine Sogou in a $2.1bn deal, adding to a slew of Chinese technology..
WorldNews
Amazon Tells Workers To Uninstall TikTok App, Pronto [Video]

Amazon Tells Workers To Uninstall TikTok App, Pronto

Amazon employees have been told to remove the short-video app TikTok from their devices immediately. According to CNN, TikTok is owned by the world's most valuable startup, a Chinese company named ByteDance. But TikTok does not operate in China and functions as an independent subsidiary. Its servers are based in the US and not subject to Chinese laws. However, other organizations have moved to ban TikTok.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response [Video]

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response

US President Donald Trump has said that his government is looking at banning Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok. When asked a question on the issue, the US President said they are looking into the issue and are thinking about making a decision. This comes after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that the US government was carrying out a national security review on TikTok and that his department would advise Trump what, if any, needs to be taken against it. Earlier in the month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the Trump administration was considering a ban on access to the TikTok application over privacy concerns. Meanwhile, Beijing has accused the US of using government mechanisms to pressure Chinese companies. Tiktok has claimed that user data is safe and not shared with Chinese authorities. This comes after India earlier banned the video-sharing app and several others over privacy concerns. The US had lauded India's decision and said that the move will protect India's integrity and national security. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:19Published

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Fewer Americans say they would resume daily activities as coronavirus cases increase, survey finds

 With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again, some Americans are losing confidence in resuming daily activities, according to a new survey.
USATODAY.com

Clinton, Bush say John Lewis lived his faith

 John Lewis was eulogized Thursday by three former presidents and others who urged Americans to continue the work of the civil rights icon in fighting injustice..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus briefings need less Donald Trump, more science

 Our View: As U.S. death toll passes 150,000, 2 out of 3 Americans don't believe what Trump says about COVID-19. Those who do then act irresponsibly.
USATODAY.com

WHAT IS THE VISION FOR BLACK PEOPLE IN AMERICA? #VISIONFORBLACKS

 WHAT IS THE VISION FOR BLACK PEOPLE IN AMERICA? #VISIONFORBLACKS Throughout the United States, protest over racial inequality surges. Demonstrators chant, “No..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gen Z Voters Say They’re Seeing More Trump Ads Online Than From Biden [Video]

Gen Z Voters Say They’re Seeing More Trump Ads Online Than From Biden

America’s youth says they’re seeing far more Trump ads online than from his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published
Trump’s Election Delay Threat [Video]

Trump’s Election Delay Threat

President Donald Trump is floating the idea of delaying the 2020 presidential election. Too bad for him, that’s not in his power.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:21Published
CES 2021 Will Be Digital Only; Twitter Bans Trump Jr. For 12 Hours | Digital Trends Live 7.28.20 [Video]

CES 2021 Will Be Digital Only; Twitter Bans Trump Jr. For 12 Hours | Digital Trends Live 7.28.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by author Kate Greene to discuss the psychological impact of traveling to Mars; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider breaks down the Sony A7Siii camera announcement;..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Tweets about this

Black_aka_Mandy

Mandy Williams RT @RedBlackReal: Although he’s gone, Congressman Lewis’ @nytimes op-ed should encourage us all. “Ordinary people with extraordinary visio… 12 hours ago

Neal_FW

@Neal_FWPatriot Herman Cain: What Democrats Don't Want Black People To Know. Trump has implemented an economic vision that has upli… https://t.co/Ko25l3Havq 14 hours ago

NRE_USAPatriot

Neal Herman Cain: What Democrats Don't Want Black People To Know. Trump has implemented an economic vision that has upli… https://t.co/f9JrUUaWr5 14 hours ago

balu_black

David “Balu” Black Behr RT @RepSwalwell: John Lewis was the best of us. Please read these powerful final words and take them to heart. “Ordinary people with extr… 1 day ago

black_literacy

Black Literacy Matters RT @scontrerasGCS: When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is… 1 day ago

Eristophanes

Eris RT @WTHRcom: "Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary tr… 2 days ago

WTHRcom

WTHR.com "Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, n… https://t.co/S8NdNhzbec 2 days ago

frenzychilly

31st July @Adeyosolaaa @beyonseh The small interview with GMA. She talked about the vision & what she wants people to take out from Black is king. 2 days ago