Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain opts out of 2020 season

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain has decided not to play the remainder of the 2020 season. The Brewers announced the two-time All-Star’s decision Saturday hours after news broke that their scheduled home opener would be postponed for a second straight day because multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus. […]
