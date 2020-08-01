|
Nick Kyrgios won’t play US Open due to coronavirus concerns
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
SYDNEY (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because of concerns over the coronavirus and in honor of the “hundreds of thousands of Americans” who have died from COVID-19. Kyrgios said in an Instagram post on Sunday that he had no problem with the United States Tennis Association proceeding with its plans […]
