Stephen Taylor RT @KateSalemme: Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the #USOpen and delivered an emotional plea to fellow players to stop being 'selfish'. Wo… 3 minutes ago

ESPN Australia & NZ Nick Kyrgios has announced he will not be taking part in the US Open. READ 📝: https://t.co/1wEUH6pRNf https://t.co/Tuz7AhwrFz 3 minutes ago

Corona Update Bot RT @INQUIRERSports: Nick Kyrgios said his move is also in honor of the “hundreds and thousands of Americans” who have died from COVID-19. h… 7 minutes ago

INQUIRER Sports Nick Kyrgios said his move is also in honor of the “hundreds and thousands of Americans” who have died from COVID-1… https://t.co/gpaAikL2RG 8 minutes ago

Andy Vermaut Nick Kyrgios won’t play US Open due to coronavirus concerns https://t.co/nbEdcJzWYB https://t.co/8D4GWxbMQ8 14 minutes ago

Telegraph Sport Nick Kyrgios has written an emotional letter to tennis to announce he won’t play at the US Open. WATCH THE VIDEO W… https://t.co/UzioDlmYe9 19 minutes ago

Calvin Swine RT @TennisAustralia: World No.40 @NickKyrgios will not play at the US Open later this month https://t.co/kw3yfKlKQX 21 minutes ago