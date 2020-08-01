Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney are returning to Creighton

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson announced they are withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Creighton for their senior seasons. “Both Damien and Denzel went through the draft process, evaluated the info they received, and felt like it was in their best interest to return,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney are returning to Creighton

 Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson announced they are withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Creighton for their senior seasons
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

JonNyatawa

Jon Nyatawa This is a relevant read for #Jays fans today, given the news that Denzel Mahoney & Damien Jefferson are returning t… https://t.co/B4g96tgpuB 40 seconds ago

esportsws

Sports News Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney are returning to Creighton https://t.co/7UpFHBoLNA 6 minutes ago

MollyThomas_8

Molly Thomas RT @John_Fanta: Creighton will have a starting lineup of Marcus Zegarowski, Mitch Ballock, Antwann Jones OR Denzel Mahoney, Damien Jefferso… 7 minutes ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney are returning to Creighton https://t.co/N5JPzd8IHz 13 minutes ago

actualskate

$kate RT @GoodmanHoops: Creighton gets Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney back. Bluejays should be Preseason Top 10’ish. 50 minutes ago

johnrivers131

im the goat RT @JonRothstein: Creighton's Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson are withdrawing from the 2020 NBA Draft and will return to school next se… 1 hour ago

xaviermuskie88

Xavier Muskie RT @John_Fanta: Even though Creighton loses Ty-Shon Alexander to the NBA Draft, the Jays will have a Top 20-25 caliber team IMO. Denzel Mah… 1 hour ago

MillerLite024

Michael Miller RT @JonRothstein: Early prediction on Creighton's 20-21 starting five: Marcus Zegarowski, Mitch Ballock, Antwann Jones, Denzel Mahoney, Da… 1 hour ago