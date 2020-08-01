|
Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney are returning to Creighton
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson announced they are withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Creighton for their senior seasons. “Both Damien and Denzel went through the draft process, evaluated the info they received, and felt like it was in their best interest to return,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said […]
