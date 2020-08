Canadiens stun Penguins with OT win in NHL qualifier opener Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Jeff Petry scored at 13:57 of overtime, Carey Price made 39 saves, and the underdog Montreal Canadiens stunned the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Saturday to open their best-of-five qualifying round series as the NHL raised the curtain on the restart to its pandemic-halted season. πŸ‘“ View full article

