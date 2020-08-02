Global  
 

Eddie Howe pens emotional letter to Bournemouth fans after leaving club

WorldNews Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Eddie Howe will enjoy some...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation

Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation 00:34

 Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced. The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation confirmed on the final daydespite a 3-1 victory at Everton.

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League [Video]

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe holds a press conference following his side’s1-3 win over Everton. The victory was still not enough to see Bournemouthretain their Premier League, the south coast club will play in theChampionship next season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival [Video]

Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists he will not give up on Premier League survival after being “deeply hurt” by a dramatic 2-0 defeat to Southampton.VAR denied Cherries striker Sam Surridge a stoppage-time equaliser to leave their hopes of avoiding relegation hanging by a thread.Southampton substitute Che Adams compounded Bournemouth’s misery by adding to Danny Ings’ opener in the final moments – meaning the hosts remain three points adrift of 17th-placed Watford, with an inferior goal difference and having played a game more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Bournemouth as Eddie Howe's men look to cause a huge surprise in their bid to avoid the drop.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

