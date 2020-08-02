Eddie Howe pens emotional letter to Bournemouth fans after leaving club

Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival



Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists he will not give up on Premier League survival after being “deeply hurt” by a dramatic 2-0 defeat to Southampton.VAR denied Cherries striker Sam Surridge a stoppage-time equaliser to leave their hopes of avoiding relegation hanging by a thread.Southampton substitute Che Adams compounded Bournemouth’s misery by adding to Danny Ings’ opener in the final moments – meaning the hosts remain three points adrift of 17th-placed Watford, with an inferior goal difference and having played a game more.

