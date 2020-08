Marianne😷🤕🙈🐨🌳✈️🛳️🏬😵🙉 RT @SBSNews: At least 40 passengers and crew from a luxury cruise liner have tested positive for COVID-19 and the authorities are still try… 6 minutes ago L.A.Witt, etc. 100% cannot get over that at least 5 people have come to my area AFTER getting tested for COVID-19, then called the… https://t.co/AnmmUTJGrd 13 minutes ago Ken At least 40 people test positive to COVID-19 on luxury Norwegian cruise ship NO MORE CRUISE SHIPS IN AUSTRALIAN POR… https://t.co/btK9jXpTv0 22 minutes ago Reg Boyle RT @opa1420: At least 40 people test positive to COVID-19 on luxury Norwegian cruise ship https://t.co/Nfn54mti2n @SBSNews 44 minutes ago Lex de Grauw At least 40 people test positive to COVID-19 on luxury Norwegian cruise ship https://t.co/Nfn54mti2n @SBSNews 55 minutes ago SBS News At least 40 passengers and crew from a luxury cruise liner have tested positive for COVID-19 and the authorities ar… https://t.co/q7kVUJ1zTr 1 hour ago Alison Renshaw @confidencenac @BorisJohnson @pritipatel @10DowningStreet @STN_Airport Of course it can. Check for completed forms… https://t.co/cGy7YAHSL9 1 hour ago Chrissy RT @tracybeanz: According to other studies, as few as 10 percent and as many as 80 percent of people who test positive for the novel corona… 1 hour ago