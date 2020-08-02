Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine completes house arrest, promptly shoots his new music video around New York

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 2 days ago Rapper slammed for appropriating Asian culture: '[This] is not your aesthetic' 01:01 An unsigned rapper was heavily criticized for appropriating Asian culture after releasing a music video….that featured a non-Asian cast wearing traditional Asian dresses and dancing in front of a Laotian Buddhist temple.Julia Kong, an actress and model, took to Twitter to call out Elijah Castillo,...