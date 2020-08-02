Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine completes house arrest, promptly shoots his new music video around New York

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Tekashi 6ix9ine has officially completed his house arrest and celebrated with a new music video filmed around New York.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Rapper slammed for appropriating Asian culture: '[This] is not your aesthetic'

Rapper slammed for appropriating Asian culture: '[This] is not your aesthetic' 01:01

 An unsigned rapper was heavily criticized for appropriating Asian culture after releasing a music video….that featured a non-Asian cast wearing traditional Asian dresses and dancing in front of a Laotian Buddhist temple.Julia Kong, an actress and model, took to Twitter to call out Elijah Castillo,...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

6ix9ine 6ix9ine American rapper from New York


New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast [Video]

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, moved along Florida's eastern coast on Sunday, bringing strong winds but no longer posing a storm surge threat. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:57Published

“Sunday Morning” Matinee: On-Site Opera

 Since 2012, the New York City-based On-Site Opera has presented immersive operatic experiences in site-specific settings, from the Bronx Zoo to Harlem’s Cotton..
CBS News

Andy Murray confirms entry to main draw of Western & Southern Open

 Andy Murray has confirmed he will enter the main draw of the Western & Southern Open, which will take place in New York and begin on August 20. Murray, who is..
WorldNews

Australia’s Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New York Empire and Chicago Smash go through to the WTT finals [Video]

New York Empire and Chicago Smash go through to the WTT finals

Victories for New York Empire and Chicago Smash in the WTT semi-finals

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:08Published
Decision To Reopen NY Schools Will Be Made In Early August, Cuomo Says [Video]

Decision To Reopen NY Schools Will Be Made In Early August, Cuomo Says

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a decision on schools reopening in New York could be just days away.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:44Published
New York Weather: CBS2 8/1 Evening Forecast at 6PM [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2 8/1 Evening Forecast at 6PM

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for August 1 at 6 p.m.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:35Published

Tweets about this