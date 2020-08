Arrests Over Illicit Party Boat With 170 Guests Cruising Around N.Y.C. Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

It was yet another symbol of reckless socializing during the pandemic: The Liberty Belle was dinged for violating distancing rules, and its owners were accused of running an unlicensed bar, the authorities said. 👓 View full article

