Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 Men Rescued From Pacific Island After Writing SOS in Sand

WorldNews Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
3 Men Rescued From Pacific Island After Writing SOS in SandThree men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS sign in the sand that was spotted from above, authorities say. The men had been missing in the Micronesia archipelago for nearly three days when their distress signal was spotted Sunday on uninhabited...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

SOS SOS International Morse code distress signal

3 men write SOS in sand, rescued from island

 Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS sign in the sand that was spotted from above, authorities say. The men were..
USATODAY.com

3 men rescued from tiny island after writing giant SOS in sand

 Searchers spotted the distress signal from aircraft over the Pacific. Their boat strayed way off course and ran out of fuel at uninhabited Pikelot Island in..
CBS News

Three men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand

 Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS sign in the sand that was spotted from above, authorities say.The men had been..
New Zealand Herald

Sand Sand Granular material composed of finely divided rock and mineral particles

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes [Video]

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes

Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who lost their lives during the Kargil war. The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on July 26. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Amitabh Bachchan, wishes for speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Amitabh Bachchan, wishes for speedy recovery

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made sand art of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Puri beach in Odisha on July 12. He wrote a message 'Millions of blessings with you' on it. Patnaik also wished speedy recovery of Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested coronavirus positive on July 12. Jaya Bachchan's COVID-19 report was negative.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Micronesia Micronesia Subregion of Oceania

Beach SOS saves men stranded on tiny Micronesian island

 The Micronesian men were spotted by Australian and US aircraft after being reported missing on Saturday.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

3 Men Rescued From Pacific Island After Writing SOS in Sand

3 Men Rescued From Pacific Island After Writing SOS in Sand Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS sign in the sand that was spotted from above, authorities say. The men had been...
WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche WelleUSATODAY.comIndependent

SOS message saves sailors stranded on remote island

 Three Micronesian sailors stranded on a remote Pacific island drew a giant SOS message in the sand to attract the attention of rescuers, who found them three...
SBS Also reported by •Deutsche WelleUSATODAY.comBBC News

Tweets about this