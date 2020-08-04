Three men stranded on a remote Pacific island wrote a huge SOS in the sand, and it worked

Global  
 

National Post Tuesday, 4 August 2020
Australian and U.S. military aircraft have rescued three sailors stranded on a remote Pacific island, after spotting their giant SOS sign drawn into the sand on the beach.

On Sunday, a helicopter from Canberra spotted the sign on Pikelot Island, next to a makeshift shelter where the sailors had been stranded for three days. Rescuers, after landing on the tiny island to check the men’s wellbeing and give them supplies, said that they were in ‘good condition’ with no major injuries.

Pikelot, a low coral islet less than a half kilometre long, is uninhabited and heavily forested, and home to a seabird rookery and a turtle nesting site.

The three men, from Micronesia — a group of more than 600 small islands in the Pacific Ocean — were supposed to complete a 42-kilometre trip between the Poluwat and Pulap atolls (coral reefs) but went missing after their skiff ran out of fuel and went off course. Eventually they landed on Pikelot Island, nearly 200 kilometres west of their intended route. Authorities in the U.S. territory of Guam had raised the alarm for the missing men on Saturday.

“I am proud of the response and professionalism of all on board as we fulfill our obligation to contribute to the safety of life at sea wherever we are,” the Australian Navy’s Capt. Terry Morrison said in a defence department statement.

A Micronesian patrol vessel is sailing to the island to pick up the men, the statement added.
