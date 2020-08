Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs Neil Young has stated he is 'not OK' with Donald Trump using his songs at his Fourth of July weekend event.

Tom Petty's Family Says He Would Not Want His Songs Used For A "Campaign Of Hate"



The family of classic rock legend Tom Petty has filed a cease and desist notice with the Trump campaign. The legal filing comes after one of the late musician's songs was played at the President's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on June 23, 2020