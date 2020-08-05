Global  
 

Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign over repeated use of songs

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign over repeated use of songsAfter years complaining over Donald Trump using his songs at political rallies, Neil Young has filed a suit seeking damages. Other musicians to object range from Adele and Rhianna to Mick Jagger and Elton John. ......
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Neil Young Sues Donald Trump Campaign, 'Veep' Team on President Trump Axios Interview & More | THR News

Neil Young Sues Donald Trump Campaign, 'Veep' Team on President Trump Axios Interview & More | THR News 02:14

 Neil Young is suing President Donald Trump's campaign, and the 'Veep' team weighs in on those President Trump Axios interview comparisons. These are the top new stories for August 4th.

