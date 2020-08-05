|
Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign for using his songs
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The US president has played Rockin' in the Free World at events without the rock star's permission
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Neil Young American singer-songwriter
Neil Young says he's changed his mind about suing Donald Trump: 'I am looking at it again'Neil Young says he's considering legal action against President Donald Trump for playing his music at events.
USATODAY.com
Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25Published
Tennessee Republicans, Once Moderate and Genteel, Turn Toxic in the Trump EraIn the Senate primary race to replace Lamar Alexander, two candidates are fighting to see who can better emulate the president. It isn’t pretty.
NYTimes.com
Top U.S. official's visit to Taiwan may anger China
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:32Published
Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this