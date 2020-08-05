Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign for using his songs

BBC News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The US president has played Rockin' in the Free World at events without the rock star's permission
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Neil Young Sues Donald Trump Campaign, 'Veep' Team on President Trump Axios Interview & More | THR News

Neil Young Sues Donald Trump Campaign, 'Veep' Team on President Trump Axios Interview & More | THR News 02:14

 Neil Young is suing President Donald Trump's campaign, and the 'Veep' team weighs in on those President Trump Axios interview comparisons. These are the top new stories for August 4th.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Neil Young Neil Young American singer-songwriter

Neil Young says he's changed his mind about suing Donald Trump: 'I am looking at it again'

 Neil Young says he's considering legal action against President Donald Trump for playing his music at events.
USATODAY.com
Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs [Video]

Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs

Neil Young has stated he is 'not OK' with Donald Trump using his songs at his Fourth of July weekend event.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary [Video]

Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary

U.S. Representative Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican primary for the Senate on Tuesday, defeating anti-immigration firebrand Kris Kobach with the help of the party establishment, which feared Kobach would hurt Republican chances in the fall. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

Tennessee Republicans, Once Moderate and Genteel, Turn Toxic in the Trump Era

 In the Senate primary race to replace Lamar Alexander, two candidates are fighting to see who can better emulate the president. It isn’t pretty.
NYTimes.com
Top U.S. official's visit to Taiwan may anger China [Video]

Top U.S. official's visit to Taiwan may anger China

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in the coming days, his office said on Tuesday, marking the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in four decades -- a move likely to anger China, which claims the island as its own. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published
Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind' [Video]

Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind'

US President Donald Trump has said American military generals have told himthey “seem to feel” the massive explosion which rocked Beirut, Lebanon, was a“terrible attack” probably caused by a bomb. Mr Trump was asked why he calledit an attack and not an accident, especially since Lebanese officials say theyhave not determined the cause of the explosion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gen Z Voters Say They’re Seeing More Trump Ads Online Than From Biden [Video]

Gen Z Voters Say They’re Seeing More Trump Ads Online Than From Biden

America’s youth says they’re seeing far more Trump ads online than from his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published
Trump Campaign Sues Over Pennsylvania Mail-In Drop-Off Sites For Ballots [Video]

Trump Campaign Sues Over Pennsylvania Mail-In Drop-Off Sites For Ballots

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, the national Republican Party and four western Pennsylvania members of Congress sued Monday to force changes to how the state collects and counts..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:30Published
Tom Petty's Family Says He Would Not Want His Songs Used For A "Campaign Of Hate" [Video]

Tom Petty's Family Says He Would Not Want His Songs Used For A "Campaign Of Hate"

The family of classic rock legend Tom Petty has filed a cease and desist notice with the Trump campaign. The legal filing comes after one of the late musician's songs was played at the President's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Jonathan Swan: Trump ‘Is Not Confronting Reality’ on Covid, Credible Public Health Experts Aren’t Saying There’s ‘Danger to Testing Too Much’

 Axios' *Jonathan Swan* appeared on MSNBC Tuesday night to break down his remarkable interview with *President Donald Trump* on The Last Word, guest-hosted by...
Mediaite

Covid 19 coronavirus: Aussie reporter's viral Donald Trump interview sparks hundreds of memes

Covid 19 coronavirus: Aussie reporter's viral Donald Trump interview sparks hundreds of memes A respected Aussie reporter's excruciating interview with US President Donald Trump has gone viral and is producing hundreds of memes.Trump sat down with Axios's...
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump repeats baffling Ghislaine Maxwell comment during Axios interview

Donald Trump repeats baffling Ghislaine Maxwell comment during Axios interview Most of the reaction to Donald Trump's wild interview with Axios has focused on what he said about coronavirus, and for good reason.Trump claimed the virus "is...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Edmontonsun

Edmonton Sun Neil Young sues Donald Trump’s campaign for using his songs https://t.co/gYBmA3vaCE 14 seconds ago

GeorgeBaynard

George Baynard RT @nicktolhurst: Today I am mostly listening to... ...Neil Young. https://t.co/CR3MnM1l8b 18 seconds ago

zoevidaly

Zoe Vidaly Interior Design Studio RT @BBCWorld: Neil Young sues Donald Trump for using his songs at rallies and events without permission https://t.co/y2Xihpq5Mx 34 seconds ago

grumpyoldbint

Grumpy old bint.#GTTO #AntiZionist RT @jlz0z: Hey Hey, My My - first the Stones then Tom Petty's estate and now Neil Young 👍 https://t.co/0xL3j2znyn 34 seconds ago

mcpproperwalk

Properwalker RT @kimmasters: Finally! Thanks for this, Neil Young. https://t.co/ayl0EJtsqx 41 seconds ago

GeorgeBaynard

George Baynard RT @TriciaMarwick: Neil Young, you rock 👏👏👏 https://t.co/Ln9JPV1lnc 46 seconds ago

tubeway

tEUbway 🇪🇺🕷 RT @guardian: Neil Young sues Donald Trump campaign for using his music https://t.co/9LCWFTS2Xa 1 minute ago

queenofmidnight

phyllis schwartz RT @uncutmagazine: .@NeilYoungNYA sues Donald Trump for using his songs https://t.co/zDEhghSlyn 2 minutes ago