French president traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosion

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
French president traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosionPARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support for the troubled country after a massive, deadly explosion that has drawn global pledges of medical and humanitarian aid. Macron’s office told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the French leader will meet...
