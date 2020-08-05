Rep. Rashida Tlaib Wins Democratic Primary Challenge In Michigan Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, an outspoken Michigan progressive, defeated Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones in the Democratic primary for Michigan's 13th Congressional District on Tuesday. Her primary win in one of the most Democratic House districts in the country all but officially confirms that Tlaib will be returning to Washington. "I'm confident in the movement that we started," Tlaib told supporters on a video livestream as results came in Tuesday night. "Our country is ready ― is ready for someone like me and others that are saying, enough, enough with corporate greed, enough with the assault on our families." Tlaib's victory dashes the hopes of some moderate Democrats, who...


