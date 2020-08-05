Global  
 

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Wins Democratic Primary Challenge In Michigan

Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Wins Democratic Primary Challenge In MichiganRep. Rashida Tlaib, an outspoken Michigan progressive, defeated Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District on Tuesday. Her primary win in one of the most Democratic House districts in the country all but officially confirms that Tlaib will be returning to Washington. “I’m confident in the movement that we started,” Tlaib told supporters on a video livestream as results came in Tuesday night. “Our country is ready ― is ready for someone like me and others that are saying, enough, enough with corporate greed, enough with the assault on our families.” Tlaib’s victory dashes the hopes of some moderate Democrats, who...
News video: Activist Cori Bush defeats longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri primary

Activist Cori Bush defeats longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri primary 00:44

 Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay Tuesday in Missouri’s Democratic primary.

