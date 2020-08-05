|
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Wins Democratic Primary Challenge In Michigan
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, an outspoken Michigan progressive, defeated Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District on Tuesday. Her primary win in one of the most Democratic House districts in the country all but officially confirms that Tlaib will be returning to Washington. “I’m confident in the movement that we started,” Tlaib told supporters on a video livestream as results came in Tuesday night. “Our country is ready ― is ready for someone like me and others that are saying, enough, enough with corporate greed, enough with the assault on our families.” Tlaib’s victory dashes the hopes of some moderate Democrats, who...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rashida Tlaib U.S. Representative for Michigan
Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 ElectionCori Bush won, Kris Kobach lost and Rashida Tlaib’s race is still up in the air. In the presidential race, Joe Biden announced a major ad buy.
NYTimes.com
Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25Published
Will Tlaib take her primary? Who will win the Kansas GOP Senate race? What to watch for Tuesday's electionRep. Rashida Tlaib is facing a primary challenger and other races to watch during Tuesday's primary.
USATODAY.com
Today’s Primary Elections: What to Watch ForKris Kobach is competing in a Senate primary in Kansas that has Republicans nervous, and Rashida Tlaib is hoping to hang on against a Democratic challenger in a..
NYTimes.com
Michigan State in the northern United States
Michigan governor takes steps to combat racismMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces additional steps to combat racism, declaring it a public health crisis (Aug. 5)
USATODAY.com
Rashida Tlaib Cruises to Victory in Michigan Primary RematchThe first-term Michigan representative, part of a group of liberal congresswomen of color, widened her margin of victory against a Democratic opponent who first..
NYTimes.com
Biden unveils $280 mln campaign advertising blitz
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:59Published
Brenda Jones (politician) American politician from Michigan
Tlaib Slated To Lose Re-Election Bid
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 01:07Published
Tliab In Trouble In Re-Election Bid
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 01:10Published
Tlaib In Trouble
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump vs Biden 2020 Election: Live UpdatesDemocrats announced that their convention would be almost entirely virtual, citing coronavirus concerns. In primary races, progressives triumphed and a..
NYTimes.com
Pence touts Trump to pro-life audience in FloridaDuring a visit to Florida, Vice President Mike Pence told a pro-life group that "life is winning in American," as he sought to draw a contrast between President..
USATODAY.com
Protest leader wins Missouri congressional primaryCori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following a white police officer's fatal shooting of a Black teenager in Ferguson, has ousted longtime Rep...
USATODAY.com
Milwaukee mayor: Biden won't accept nomination hereMilwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has confirmed that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to the Wisconsin city to accept his party's White..
USATODAY.com
Detroit City Council
United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress
Once homeless, Cori Bush wins Missouri primaryBush would be the first female representative for the House district as well as the first Black woman to win the seat.
CBS News
Donald Trump is the Mussolini to Putin’s Hitler, top Democrat saysWASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) joins fellow Democrats from the House and Senate to announce new legislation to end excessive..
WorldNews
William Barr: Trump's faithful protector – and a danger to democracy?William Barr was hungry. “Mr Chairman, could we take a five-minute break?” the attorney general asked Jerry Nadler of the House of Representatives’..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this