Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () “Mulan” is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. But this is no “Hamilton”: Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.“ The company plans to release it in theaters...
Disney stock jumped as much as 10% on Wednesday. The increase added more than $21 billion to the entertainment giant's market capitalization. Investors celebrated the news that Disney Plus has attracted more than 60 million subscribers in its first nine months. Pandemic-related closures of theme parks, stores, and cinemas hammered its business, dropping its revenue 42% last quarter.
