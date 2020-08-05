Global  
 

Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price

Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price“Mulan” is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. But this is no “Hamilton”: Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.“ The company plans to release it in theaters...
News video: Disney's 'Mulan' will go straight to streaming

Disney's 'Mulan' will go straight to streaming 01:10

 Disney's live-action epic "Mulan" will skip most of the world's movie theaters and go directly to the company's streaming platform in September, the media giant said on Tuesday. Gloria Tso has more.

The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

Marvel fans trolled with fake Black Widow Disney+ release tweet

 Marvel fans were trolled on Twitter yesterday (August 4), when a fake Disney+...
WorldNews
Disney's Market Value Jumps $21-Billion [Video]

Disney's Market Value Jumps $21-Billion

Disney stock jumped as much as 10% on Wednesday. The increase added more than $21 billion to the entertainment giant's market capitalization. Investors celebrated the news that Disney Plus has attracted more than 60 million subscribers in its first nine months. Pandemic-related closures of theme parks, stores, and cinemas hammered its business, dropping its revenue 42% last quarter.

ShowBiz Minute: Young, Jay-Z, Mulan

 Neil Young sues Trump campaign, deriding use of famous tunes; Roc Nation partners with Brooklyn's LIU to launch new school; Disney to release 'Mulan' on..
USATODAY.com

Disney Opts for Digital-First Release of ‘Mulan’ [Video]

Disney Opts for Digital-First Release of ‘Mulan’

Disney Opts for Digital-First Release of ‘Mulan’ On Tuesday, Disney finally announced the release of ‘Mulan,’ their live-action remake of the 1998 animated classic. It will be available on..

Mulan goes directly to Disney+ [Video]

Mulan goes directly to Disney+

The live action remake of Mulan will skip the big screen and go directly to Disney+. It will be available on September 4th, but subscribers will have to pay an extra $30 to watch.

Disney Releasing 'Mulan' On Disney Plus [Video]

Disney Releasing 'Mulan' On Disney Plus

Disney announced Tuesday it will release "Mulan" on Disney Plus.

After ‘Mulan,’ Marvel Fans Demand a Disney+ Release for ‘Black Widow’

After ‘Mulan,’ Marvel Fans Demand a Disney+ Release for ‘Black Widow’ On Tuesday, Disney announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s U.S. theatrical release has been canceled and it will instead will launch...
The Wrap Also reported by •BBC NewsThe VergeNPRJust Jared JrengadgetTechCrunchUSATODAY.com

Live Action 'Mulan' Officially Heading To Disney+, Find Out When!

 Mulan is going to Disney+, but there’s a catch! The live action version of the Disney film finally has a set premiere date for the streaming service, September...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •NPRLainey GossipengadgetUSATODAY.com

