Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

“Mulan” is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt “Mulan” is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. But this is no “Hamilton”: Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.“ The company plans to release it in theaters... 👓 View full article

