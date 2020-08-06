Global  
 

Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies after 3 negatives: 'Everything hurt'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Alyssa Milano revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after she previously received three false negatives when she was sick.
