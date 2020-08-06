|
Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies after 3 negatives: 'Everything hurt'
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Alyssa Milano revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after she previously received three false negatives when she was sick.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alyssa Milano American actress and activist
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano set to star in planned 'Who's the Boss' sequel produced by Norman LearA planned 'Who's the Boss' sequel would catch up with Tony (Tony Danza) and daughter Samantha (Alyssa Milano) 30 years after the original series.
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this