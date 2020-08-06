Global  
 

New disease caused by tick-borne virus kills seven, infects 60 in China

Thursday, 6 August 2020
New disease caused by tick-borne virus kills seven, infects 60 in ChinaBeijing: A new infectious disease caused by a tick-borne virus has killed seven people and infected 60 others in China, official media here reported on Wednesday, warning about the possibility of its human-to-human transmission. More than 37 people...
