Lifting The Veil On Thailand's COVID-19 Success Story – Analysis

By Wannaphong Durongkaveroj:



Thailand has been internationally praised for avoiding a COVID-19 disaster. Despite recording the first case of the virus outside of China on 13 January 2020, Thailand managed to avoid its first death until almost seven weeks later. Its peak of new daily COVID-19 cases was 188 in late March

