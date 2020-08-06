New York attorney general sues to dissolve NRA

Letitia James seeks to dissolve the National Rifle Association, which was founded in New York, amid corruption allegations.

NEW YORK — Facebook has leased all the office space at the landmark Farley Building, a 1912 Beaux Arts former post office in Manhattan, in a deal that marks a..

The president and his aides are holding out hope for ambitious convention programming, and have considered a return to Mount Rushmore or a speech by Melania..

NY's Trump probe over more than just 'hush-money' The Manhattan district attorney's probe involving U.S. President Donald Trump is not limited to so-called hush-money payments made to two women in 2016 by his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, according to a court filing on Monday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

James' lawsuit against the NRA is the culmination of an investigation into the gun rights group that began in early 2019.

Mail delayed? Postal unions share concerns over new directives



It is happening all across Western New York — mail delays. Two postal unions said leaving mail behind is one of several new directives from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. For the United States.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:13 Published 2 days ago

Lawsuit claims Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive orders violate religious rights



Freedom of speech and freedom of religion - both rights protected by the First Amendment. But two couples and a Depew minister have filed a lawsuit claiming executive orders issued and enforced by New.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:02 Published 3 days ago