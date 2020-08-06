|
New York attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
New York's attorney general announces a lawsuit aimed at dissolving the powerful gun lobbying group.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New York (state) State in the northeastern United States
New York Attorney General Sues N.R.A. and Seeks Its ClosureLetitia James seeks to dissolve the National Rifle Association, which was founded in New York, amid corruption allegations.
NYTimes.com
Facebook leases workspace at landmark New York buildingNEW YORK — Facebook has leased all the office space at the landmark Farley Building, a 1912 Beaux Arts former post office in Manhattan, in a deal that marks a..
WorldNews
Gettysburg? The Liberty Bell? Trump Weighs R.N.C. Speech OptionsThe president and his aides are holding out hope for ambitious convention programming, and have considered a return to Mount Rushmore or a speech by Melania..
NYTimes.com
NY's Trump probe over more than just 'hush-money'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:49Published
National Rifle Association American nonprofit organization
New York AG seeks to shut down NRA in suit alleging financial crimesJames' lawsuit against the NRA is the culmination of an investigation into the gun rights group that began in early 2019.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this