New York attorney general sues to dissolve NRA

BBC News Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
New York's attorney general announces a lawsuit aimed at dissolving the powerful gun lobbying group.
New York Attorney General Sues N.R.A. and Seeks Its Closure

 Letitia James seeks to dissolve the National Rifle Association, which was founded in New York, amid corruption allegations.
New York AG seeks to shut down NRA in suit alleging financial crimes

 James' lawsuit against the NRA is the culmination of an investigation into the gun rights group that began in early 2019.
