|
Woods makes solid start at US PGA Championship with England's Rose one off lead
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Tiger Woods shoots his lowest opening round in a major since 2012 after a two-under-par 68 at the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tiger Woods American professional golfer
US PGA with no fans a step into the unknown - WoodsFifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods says playing in front of no fans at the US PGA Championship will be stepping into the unknown.
BBC News
Tiger Woods confident he can win 16th major title at US PGA Championship
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Tiger Woods Back Problems, Still One-Under 71 At Memorial
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
PGA Championship golf tournament in the United States
Rory McIlroy determined to thrive without crowds in bid to end major drought
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US
San Francisco Apologizes to Artist Over Maya Angelou MonumentAcknowledging that it “caused significant harm” to select and then reject Lava Thomas to design the monument, officials voted to suspend the search for..
NYTimes.com
Anthony Levandowski gets 18 months in prison for stealing Google filesA US judge on Tuesday sentenced former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski to 18 months in prison for stealing a trade secret from Google related to self-driving..
WorldNews
Tony Bennett's 94th Birthday Tributes from Stevie Wonder and StingLegendary singer Tony Bennett's made it another year around the sun, and a couple other famous voices are honoring him ... with some of Tony's own words. The "I..
TMZ.com
Woman shares bed with partner, pig and his French bulldog
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this