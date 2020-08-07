Global  
 

Woods makes solid start at US PGA Championship with England's Rose one off lead

BBC News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Tiger Woods shoots his lowest opening round in a major since 2012 after a two-under-par 68 at the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Woods 'feeling good' for PGA

Woods 'feeling good' for PGA 00:42

 Tiger Woods is looking forward to making his return to action at the PGA Championship, only his second start since golf's resumption.

Tiger Woods Tiger Woods American professional golfer

US PGA with no fans a step into the unknown - Woods

 Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods says playing in front of no fans at the US PGA Championship will be stepping into the unknown.
BBC News
Tiger Woods confident he can win 16th major title at US PGA Championship [Video]

Tiger Woods confident he can win 16th major title at US PGA Championship

Tiger Woods is confident he can win a 16th major title in the US PGAChampionship, despite heading into the event with just four competitive roundsunder his belt since mid-February. “Of course,” Woods answered with a smilewhen asked with the final question of his pre-tournament press conference ifhe could win at TPC Harding Park.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Tiger Woods Back Problems, Still One-Under 71 At Memorial [Video]

Tiger Woods Back Problems, Still One-Under 71 At Memorial

(CNN) After struggling to make the cut and troubled by persistent back problems, Tiger Woods showed promise of better things to come with a battling one-under-par 71 in the third round of the Memorial tournament on Saturday. Woods, playing his first tournament since February, carded a 71 on the first day, but dropped back through the field with a four-over 76 on Friday, complaining that he was hindered by a sore back and admitting that "aging is not fun.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour [Video]

Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy admits it is difficult to focus without a crowd during the PGA Tour. He feels his opponents including Tiger Woods may also struggle to adapt to the strange circumstances.As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place behind closed doors.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

PGA Championship PGA Championship golf tournament in the United States

Rory McIlroy determined to thrive without crowds in bid to end major drought [Video]

Rory McIlroy determined to thrive without crowds in bid to end major drought

Rory McIlroy concedes he cannot use his unease at playing without crowds as anexcuse as he looks to end his lengthy major drought in the US PGAChampionship. McIlroy has struggled to perform to his best in the PGA Tour’sfan-free environment since it returned in June, recording a best finish of11th in five events since the restart.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

San Francisco San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US

New putter for Tiger ahead of PGA Championship [Video]

New putter for Tiger ahead of PGA Championship

Tiger Woods looks set to play with a new putter at this week's PGA Championship, the first major of the year.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:46Published
PGA Championship Heads To TPC Harding Park For 2020's First Major [Video]

PGA Championship Heads To TPC Harding Park For 2020's First Major

Dennis O'Donnell shares memories of TPC Harding Park and talks about bringing the first of three majors to the Bay Area. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 07:04Published
