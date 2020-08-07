Global  
 

Prince Harry says social media stoking ‘crisis of hate’Britain’s Prince Harry on Thursday said social media was stoking a “crisis of hate,” and he appealed to companies to rethink their roles in advertising on digital platforms. In an opinion piece for U.S. business magazine Fast Company headlined “Social media is dividing us. Together, we can redesign it,” Harry said that he and his wife, Meghan, have spent the past few weeks calling business leaders and marketing executives on the issue. “Companies like yours have the chance to reconsider your role in funding and supporting online platforms that have contributed to, stoked, and created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of...
