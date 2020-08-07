Prince Harry says social media stoking ‘crisis of hate’
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Britain’s Prince Harry on Thursday said social media was stoking a “crisis of hate,” and he appealed to companies to rethink their roles in advertising on digital platforms. In an opinion piece for U.S. business magazine Fast Company headlined “Social media is dividing us. Together, we can redesign it,” Harry said that he and his wife, Meghan, have spent the past few weeks calling business leaders and marketing executives on the issue. “Companies like yours have the chance to reconsider your role in funding and supporting online platforms that have contributed to, stoked, and created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of...
Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's upcoming book 'Finding Freedom' closely examines Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's choice to bow out of royal life. Elle reports Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book goes deeply into Meghan's relationship with Kate Middleton and why they never became close. The book says the pair weren't feuding, but they just didn't know each other that well. Also, Kate didn't really make a deep effort to become close to Meghan.
The first excerpt of royal reporter Omid Scobie and ELLE.com royal contributor Carolyn Durand's book Finding Freedom was released tonight in The Times. It paints the most intimate picture yet of how hard the Duchess of Sussex tried to fit into the royal family before she and Prince Harry ultimately made the decision to step back from their senior roles.
Elle reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pursuing legal action after learning that photos of their 14-month-old son are being shopped to the tabloids. Although the royals don't know the identity of the photographer, they believe that the pictures of their son, Archie, were taken in their California backyard. The documents that they filed with their attorney call it a "relentless and quite frankly shocking effort" to intrude on the privacy of their infant son.
The Duchess of Sussex has won a High Court bid to keep secret the identitiesof five friends who gave an anonymous interview to a US magazine, in thelatest stage of her legal action against Associated Newspapers. Meghan issuing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail On Sunday and MailOnline,over an article which reproduced parts of a “private and confidential”handwritten letter she sent to her father. In the People article, published inFebruary last year, the friends spoke out against the bullying Meghan said shehas faced. The duchess, 39, says her friends gave the interview without herknowledge, and denies a claim made by the newspaper group that she “caused orpermitted” the article to be published.
The royal family have wished the Duchess of Sussex a “very happy birthday” asshe turns 39. A picture of Meghan and the Queen was posted on the head ofstate’s official Twitter account with the words “Wishing The Duchess of Sussexa very happy birthday!”, and a similar sentiment was expressed on the Duke andDuchess of Cambridge’s account.
