Prince Harry says social media stoking ‘crisis of hate’

Duchess of Sussex wins bid to keep friends’ identities secret



The Duchess of Sussex has won a High Court bid to keep secret the identitiesof five friends who gave an anonymous interview to a US magazine, in thelatest stage of her legal action against Associated Newspapers. Meghan issuing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail On Sunday and MailOnline,over an article which reproduced parts of a “private and confidential”handwritten letter she sent to her father. In the People article, published inFebruary last year, the friends spoke out against the bullying Meghan said shehas faced. The duchess, 39, says her friends gave the interview without herknowledge, and denies a claim made by the newspaper group that she “caused orpermitted” the article to be published.

