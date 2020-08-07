Global  
 

Trump approves emergency declaration for Connecticut

Friday, 7 August 2020
Trump approves emergency declaration for ConnecticutHARTFORD (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for Connecticut that will allow the state to request federal aid for damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias, Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday. The Democratic...
