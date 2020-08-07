|
Trump approves emergency declaration for Connecticut
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
HARTFORD (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for Connecticut that will allow the state to request federal aid for damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias, Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday. The Democratic...
